Max hosts cancer survivor event

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Maharashtra minister of state for housing Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, Medical Director, National Cancer Institute, Nagpur Dr Anand Pathak, former president of IMA Dr. Y S Deshpande and vice president of Hospital Operations, Max Hospital, Nagpur Ghanshyam Gusani, and team of expert Oncologists from Max Hospital, Nagpur. The speakers praised the cancer survivors' spirit of fighting against cancer, their families, which acts as the most important support system in their journey, and offered attendees valuable insights with a message of strength and empowerment. Speaking at the event, Dr. Amol Dongre - Director - Medical Oncology, Max Hospital, Nagpur, emphasised the importance of community involvement in the fight against cancer