Max launches advanced clinic

Complementing the clinic, the Stroke Unit at Max Hospital will offer 24/7 acute stroke care, rapid imaging, thrombolysis, percutoneous mechanical thrombectomy and post-stroke rehabilitation. With stroke becoming a major cause of disability and death in India, the unit will play a critical role in saving lives and improving outcomes through timely interventions.

Dr. Ketan Chaturvedi, Director, Neurology, Max Hospital, Nagpur, said, “By combining clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology, we are establishing a dedicated center of excellence focused on diagnosing and managing complex neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, tremors, tics, and other movement-related conditions. Our goal is to offer patients timely, accurate diagnosis and personalised treatment plans through a multidisciplinary team of neurologists, neurosurgeons, physiotherapists, and speech and occupational therapists.”

Dr. Abhishek Wankar, Senior Consultant, Neurosciences, Movement Disorder Specialist, Max Hospital Nagpur, said, “I am privileged to contribute to the expertise of the Neurology team. Our commitment extends beyond the operating room as movement disorders often require a nuanced and highly specialised approach. With this clinic, we aim to offer accurate diagno`sis, advanced therapies, and long-term support to patients who have long struggled to find targeted care. We wanted to provide comprehensive care for patient of movement disorder including advance procedure like deep brain stimulation surgery.”