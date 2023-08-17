MECL celebrates I-Day

Exploration Corporation Ltd.), a Ministry of Mines CPSE, celebrated the 77th Independence

Day with great zeal and enthusiasm that began with the hoisting of the Indian tricolour by

Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MECL ID Narayan,in the presence of all employees

and family members of the organisation.

CMD, MECL addressed the gathering with a powerful and moving speech on the

occasion and instigated the employees to strive towards the making of the Aatmnirbhar

Bharat and be an active participant in the nation’s ruin for being self-reliant in the field of

minerals.

Post the CMD’s address, a cultural programme was organised drenched in patriotism and

cultural heritage of the nation. MECL employees, wards of employees and the members of

the MECL Officers’ Wives Association put forth beautiful song, dance and creative

performances and created an atmosphere of pride, fervour and homage towards the

sovereignty of the nation.