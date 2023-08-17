MECL celebrates I-Day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2023 07:05 PM 2023-08-17T19:05:02+5:30 2023-08-17T19:05:02+5:30
Exploration Corporation Ltd.), a Ministry of Mines CPSE, celebrated the 77th Independence
Day with great zeal and enthusiasm that began with the hoisting of the Indian tricolour by
Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MECL ID Narayan,in the presence of all employees
and family members of the organisation.
CMD, MECL addressed the gathering with a powerful and moving speech on the
occasion and instigated the employees to strive towards the making of the Aatmnirbhar
Bharat and be an active participant in the nation’s ruin for being self-reliant in the field of
minerals.
Post the CMD’s address, a cultural programme was organised drenched in patriotism and
cultural heritage of the nation. MECL employees, wards of employees and the members of
the MECL Officers’ Wives Association put forth beautiful song, dance and creative
performances and created an atmosphere of pride, fervour and homage towards the
sovereignty of the nation.Open in app