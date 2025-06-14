MECL-MECON sign MOU

The MoU was signed in the presence of director (technical) Pankaj Pandey, director (finance), MECL Surendra Singh Kshatriya, director (technical) Amit Raj and director (commercial), MECON. The MoU was formally signed by HoD – Business Development, MECL Karthik Ramchandran and Senior General Manager (I/c) Marketing, MECON PK Das in virtual presence of senior officials from both sides.

Shri Indra Dev Narayan, Chairman and Managing Director, MECL, who provided strategic direction to the initiative, congratulated both teams and expressed that this collaboration will combine MECL’s extensive experience in mineral exploration with MECON’s proven track record in engineering consultancy and project management.