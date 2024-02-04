Dr. Sonone also completed the competition by participating in the 21 km race in the attire of Rahim and Shashwat dressed as Shri Ram.

Dr. Rajendra's sister and Principal of Government Engineering College Dr. Kshitija Kadam, wife Dr. Anjali Sonone, son from Amravati Dr. Viraj and son Swaraj, who is in his final year of MBBS, all participated in the competition. “ I came to Nagpur from Akola specially for Lokmat Maha Marathon and now I am goong back to Akola. This is my 94th half marathon” he said Last year, he participated in Lokmat's Maha Marathon in Aurangabad dressed as Aamir Khan's character Bhuvan from Lagaan and won an award. “ Our family always tries to spread the message of unity and peace in the society through competition”. He said.