Miles N Milers athletes shine at Ironman Goa

Ironman Goa 70.3 is one of the toughest half - iron distance races in the Indian Sub-Continent. The 1.9 km Swim is in Indian Ocean, 90 km is in the tough hilly terrain of Goa and 21.1 km (Half marathon) is in very tough hot and humid weather conditions of Goa. 18-year-old Daksh Khante led from the front. Daksh Khante is one of the youngest Ironman from India, he did Full Ironman race in Busselton on his 18th birthday. He did 1.9 km swimming in 32 mins, 90 km Cycling in 2 hrs 57 mins and ran half marathon in 2 hrs 10 mins. Total time of 5 hrs 48 mins. He ranked 8th in his age group category of 18 to 24 years. Dr Kshitij Guglani an Orthopedic surgeon successfully completed Ironman 70.3. he trained regularly for more than 6 months to get ready for Ironman Goa 70.3. He is also Tigerman 122 finisher.

Dr BLN Reddy an Neurologist did Ironman Goa 70.3 successfully, He has been training with Dr Amit Samarth for last 8 months. Navalpreet Kaur a working Professional trained for more than a year to complete Ironman Goa 70.3

Shrikant Mukte a financial advisor and business man from Nagpur trained at Miles N Milers Sports Academy Nagpur did Ironman Goa 70.3 successfully. During training Shrikant Mukte lost 17 kgs of weight and become super fit to do Ironman Goa 70.3.