Minimata Nagar emerge champ

Both the teams tried their best to score during the regulation time but in vain. In tie-breaker, Irshad Ansari, Mohammad Junaid Ansari perfectly scored the goals for Minimata Nagar. For Vijay Nagar, only Shahrukh Sheikh succeeded in scoring the goals.

CEO of Slum Soccer Dr Abhijit Barse distributed the trophy to the winner. Sharyar Ali, Umesh Deshmukh, Pankaj Mahajan, Ansar Ansari, Vikas Meshram, Kamil Ansair and Munmun Yadav worked hard for the success of the tournament.