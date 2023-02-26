Mishka clinches double crown, Akshat, Kashit too win

Mishka Tayade was thrilled as she won the Under-14 and Under-17 girls singles title. Mishka beat her friend Anushka Budhraja in the Under-14 final and then downed Nayana Totre in the Under-17 final.

Kashit Nagrale was at his powerful best as he decimated his opponents one by one to win the Under-17 boys tuitle with ease. Kashit has trained with expert coaches in Ahmedabad and his confidence showed as he hit his shots bang on target. Akshat Dakshindas beat his opponent Ahaan Shori in the Under-14 boys final.

Tournament director VIjay Naidu gave away the trophies and informed that MSLTA is supporting Nagpur as the next big venue in tennis. Tournament Supervisor Vishal Landge and team were lauded for the hard work put in for the success of the tournament.

Results:U-14 boys semis: Akshat Dakshindas beat Heramba 6-0; Ahaan Shori beat Mehul 6-2

Final: Akshat Dakshindas beat Ahaan Shori 6-1

U-14 girls semis: Mishka Tayade beat Surmayee 6-3 ; Anushka Budhraja beat Suchita 6-4

Final: Mishka Tayade beat Anushka Budhraja 6-2

U-17 boys semis: Kashit Nagrale beat Akshat 6-1; Ahaan Shori beat Heramba 6-3

Final: Kashit Nagrale beat Ahaan Shori 6-0

U-17 girls semis: Nayana Totre beat Devashree 6-1; Mishka Tayade beat Urvee 6-3

Final: Mishka Tayade beat Nayana Totre 6-1