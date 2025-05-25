Mishra wins rapid chess crown

The tournament was organised under the guidance of chief engineer, Khaperkheda TPSDr. Vilas Motghare .

In the seven round tournament, Mishra secured 6.5 points. Four players including Shourya Ambone, AnshulZadane, Prabhakar Patil and Yugant Ramteke scored six points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Ambone was declared runners-up whereas Zadane achieved third place. Prabhakar Patil and Yugant Ramteke finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated at the hands of Nitin Kale, AGM (HR) and Vilas Kumar Ukey ( SE, 210 MW).

In all 105 players including 22 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total seven rounds were played and total cash prize of Rs. 13,200 was distributed among top 10 players the tournament. Chief arbiter IA

Pravin Pantawane also graced the occasion.

This tournament successfully organised by secretary ORC-1 Sarang Deshmukh and treasurer, ORC-1 and ORC-1 Team Pavan Somkuwar. Joint secretary, ORC-1 (Sport Dept, Khaperkheda) Amit Kharat proposed a vote of thanks.

Final ranking after 7th round

Swaraj Mishra (6.5), Shourya Ambone (6), Anshul Zadane (6), Prabhakar Patil (6), Yugant Ramteke (6), Umesh Lalwani (5.5), Pramod Dhamgaye (5.5), Ishwar Ramteke (5.5), Satish Uikey (5), Pramod Ramteke (5).