Mixed luck for Divya on day 2

15th seeded Divya got a bye in the first round as per the tournament format. From the second round, the world's top 21 women players joined the tournament, who are competing in the knockout stage along with the 43 winners of the first round. A total of seven rounds will be played in this competition, in which there will be two classical matches in each round. If the score remains equal, then a rapid match will be organised as a tie-break.