MKH Sancheti boys, Ambedkar girls triumph

The tournament in various age categories for schools within NMC limits is organised by the District Sports Office under the aegis of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA).

In the U-19 girls final, Ambedkar College outplayed defending champions LAD College 14-6 to regain the title after a gap of one year. The quarter-wise scores in Ambedkar College favour read 11-0, 0-3, 3-0, 0-3. For the winners, Nishita Bakre and Akshada scored identical five points each as Anandi Sonewane netted four points. For LAD College, Hrushika Dhok scored all the six points.

Earlier in the semifinals, Ambedkar College made light work of Centre Point School, Wardhaman Nagar 27-2 while LAD College defeated Mohota Science College 15-4. In the boys section title clash, MKH Sancheti Junior College drubbed Narayana eTechno 27-6 and emerged as the Nagpur city champions for the fourth straight year. The quarter-wise scores in Sancheti College’s favour read 11-0, 4-3, 7-1, 5-2. For the winners, Shashank Ghadge (6), Tejas Talmale (6), Dhrutanshu Swain (5) played well. For Narayana, Ram Kadu scored four points. Earlier in the semifinals, MKH Sancheti College outplayed BVM Srikrishna Nagar 28-9 and Narayana eTechno defeated Saraswati Vidyalaya 28-20.

Both Ambedkar College girls and MKH Sancheti Boys teams qualified for the divisional tournament.

Later Dr Sambhaji Bhonsale, director department of sports Nagpur University, and Dr Deepa Pahnekar principal of Ambedkar College congratulated both the champion teams. On the occasion, coaches Mahesh Gaharwar, Dhiraj Kadao, Kunap Patil, sports officer Swapnil Bansod and others were present.