MLA Trophy carrom championship from Oct 9

The championship is being organised to mark the birthday celebrations of Dr. Nitin Raut. The tournament will witness participation from 5 to 6 international players, 20–25 national players, and around 150 district-level players, making it one of the most competitive carrom events in the region.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on October 9, 2025 at 6:00 pm with Dr. Nitin Raut himself inaugurating the championship.

Last date for submitting entries is October 6 and it can be submitted to Nishikant Meshram, Secretary, Carrom Association, Nagpur.

Winners from 1st to 8th place will receive cash prizes along with trophies, to be presented at the closing ceremony on October 11, 2025.

Referees:

The championship will be conducted under the supervision of N.K. Bakshi and Manohar Wankhede, who will serve as the chief referees to ensure smooth and fair play.