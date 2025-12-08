MOIL shines in 54th AIMRC 2025;

The exemplary performance of the MOIL men’s and women’s teams is a direct result of their high level of specialized skills, rigorous training, and disciplined preparation. Their success not only highlights the exceptional individual capabilities of the participants but also reflects the strength of MOIL’s structured training framework and its deeply ingrained safety culture.

The closing ceremony, which acknowledged MOIL's success, included messages from Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, and Ujjwal Tah, DG, DGMS. The function was graced by Ramawtar Meena, DDG (Western Zone), DGMS, and other senior officials from DGMS and MOIL, WCL celebrating the highest standards of mine safety achieved by the participating teams.