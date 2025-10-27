Mokhade puts Vidarbha in strong position

Vidarbha openers Atharva Taide and Mokhade began cautiously and were un separated at lunch. The two took the opening partnership to 111 before a subdued Taide was run out for 31 after having batted for three hours and faced 139 deliveries.

Dhruv Shorey and Mokhade added 108 runs for the second wicket before the former fell two runs short of his half-century. But there was no stopping Mokhade, who brought up his second consecutive ton and was looking good for more when play ended for the day. R Samarth was keeping him company.

BRIEF SCORES

Jharkhand 1st innings 332 all out in 125.3 overs (Shikhar Mohan 60, Sharandeep Singh 69, Ishan Kishan 45, Virat Singh 34; Nachiket Bhute 4/41, Praful Hinge 3//64, Parth Rekhade 2/80)

Vidarbha 1st innings 239/2 in 88 overs (Aman Mokhade 145 batting, Atharva Taide 31, Dhruv Shorey 48, R Samarth batting 12) Vidarbha trail by 93 runs