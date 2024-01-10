Mokhade shines with double ton in drawn tie

Vidarbha’s U-23 team, having conceded a huge first innings lead of 231 runs to Mumbai, bounced back in their second essay, finishing with 427/4 on the board to force a draw and take home one point. Mumbai pocketed three points for their first-innings show.

Mokhade, who shared a 139-run partnership for the second wicket with Satyam Bhoyar (62), was unbeaten on 70 overnight. Mokhade and captain Mandar Mahale took the score to 231 before the latter departed for 35.

Mokhade then flourished in the company of all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who also remained unbeaten on 100 (146 balls, 4x10, 6x4). The duo shared an unfinished fifth-wicket stand of 196 off 265 balls, making Mumbai bowlers toil all day.

Vidarbha’s next outing is against Madhya Pradesh from Jan. 14-17, 2024, at the same venue.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings 254 all out in 73.3 overs (Mandar Mahale 52, Harsh Dubey 65, Tejas Soni 38; Himanshu Singh 7/86)

Mumbai 1st innings 485 all out in 167.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 150, Divyaansh 55, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 40, Vedant Murkar 129; Harsh Dubey 3/121, Praful Hinge 2/89, Rahul Dongarwar 2/101)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 427/4 in 100.1 overs (Aman Mokhade 201 not out, Satyam Bhoyar 62, Mandar Mahale 35, Harsh Dubey 100 not out)

Result: Match drawn, Mumbai took first innings lead