Mona, Bharti guide Vidarbha to victgory

Mona remained unbeaten on 54 off 38 balls with 8 boundaries while Bharti hit four sixes and a boundary in 16 balls to remain unbeaten on 32. The win took Vidarbha’s points tally to 20 from six matches and brightened their chances of securing a berth in the knockout stage.

They still have a match against Baroda in hand.

BRIEF SCORES

UP: 146/4 in 20 overs (Varnika 69, Anjali Singh 33*; Shreya Lanjewar 2/30)

Vidarbha: 150/3 in 18.2 overs (Disha Kasat 30, Riddhi 24, Mona Meshram 54 n.o., Bharti Fulmali 32 not out)

Result: Vidarbha won by 7 wickets

Player of the Match: Mona Meshram