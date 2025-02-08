More than 150 city runners for Khajuraho Marathon

The event is being organised by Nagpur-based KA Connect (Adventures And You), in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB).

Addressing media persons at SJAN officer on Saturday race director Mitesh Rambhia said, “We are organising the second edition of the Khajuraho Marathon and more than 150 athletes from Nagpur are expected to participate. The run distances and age categories in men and women are as follows: 5km Fun Run: 5-10 years, 11-18 years, 19-30 years, 31-45 years, 46-60 years and 61 years. 10km Endurance Run: 15-30 years, 31-45 years, 46-60 years and 61 years. 21km Half Marathon: 18-30 years, 31-45 years, 46-60 years and 61 years. All runs will be RFID timed runs,” informed Race Director Mitesh Rambhiya during a press conference on Saturday.

“Last date for confirming entries is February 20. All participants will get RFID timed bib, dry-fit marathon T-shirt, finishers medal, complete route support, refreshments after the run. Top three finishers in men and women in all age categories will be given prizes,” Rambhiya added.

The Khajuraho Group of Monuments are a group of Hindu and Jain temples in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

They temples are famous for their Nagara-style architectural symbolism and a few erotic sculptures. Most Khajuraho temples were built between 885 CE and 1000 CE by the Chandela dynasty.

The Khajuraho Group of Monuments has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986 and is considered one of the Seven Wonders of India.To register, participants must log onto: https://www.townscript.com/e/khajuraho-marathon-424201.