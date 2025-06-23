Mother’s Pet prepare kids for life.

Children between the ages of 2 to 6 are constantly absorbing, exploring, and forming patterns, with approximately 90% of brain development occurring by age 6. It is during these defining years that emotional security, independence, empathy, and curiosity begin to take root.

This ideology is not just a statement. It is embedded in every experience created, every classroom designed, and every interaction nurtured by the educators. Through a thoughtful blend of play-based learning, storytelling, phonics, music, movement, and child-led discovery, the school fosters both confidence and a love for learning. While all campuses of Mother’s Pet Kindergarten reflect this deeply rooted child-centric philosophy, the newly opened Sadar School takes it a step further.