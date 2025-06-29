MP win gold medal in team event

Haryana won the silver medal in the same event whereas Rajasthan and Maharashtra won the bronze medals. International players and representatives of various organisation at Vasantrao Naik Government Institute of Arts and Social Sciences, Nagpur.

In the double event, Rajasthan won the gold, Haryana bagged the silver medal and Madhya Pradesh and Odisha won the bronze medasl, In the mixed doubles event Maharashtra won the gold, Madhya Pradesh silver medal and Chhattisgarh bronze medals.

International players, as well as all state office bearers were felicitated on this occasion. Dr. Madhavi Mardikar, Dr. Shrikant Bohte, Dr. Vishnu Changde, director of the Institute Dr. Manohar Kumbhare and Dr. Surajsinh Yevatikar were present.