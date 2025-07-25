MSBA to develop semi indoor basketball courts in State

Muthukumar also said that the association is restarting the state championships and according to the calendar, the Under-18 championship will be organised at Balewdi in Pune from August 9, Under-12 at Solapur in September and senior state in October at Nagpur. The venue of Under-16 championship is yet to be decided, informed Muthukumar/

Muthukumar has also appealed to the officials of rival faction Maha Basketball Associaiton (MBA) to come together for the development of basketball. " We have already appealed to them to come we us, and for that we had conducted lot of meetings. Some officials of Maha Basketball Associaiton are now with us. Amravati's Jayant Deshmukh is our associate secretary. We had offered a secretary post to Shatrughna Gokhale but he declined. We are still appealing to him to come with us", he said