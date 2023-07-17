Muley emerges fastest swimmer

Muley (24.11) clinched gold in the 50m freestyle in open age group and was followed by Yash Gulhane and Premkumar Patil at the second and third spots respectively.

The centre of attraction of the competition was Muley, two times Senior National Games bronze medallist, one of the fastest swimmers from Maharashtra and currently serving in Indian Army.

Muley also won a gold in the butterfly event (26.59) and bagged a silver in 50m breaststroke.

The competition was held in Under-9, 12, 14, 17 and open age groups. First three winners in each age group were rewarded with cash prizes along with gold, silver and bronze medals. Nishant Kumbhare of Olive Resorts, Pench gave away cash prizes.

At the outset, the competition was inaugurated by MLA Vikas Thakre. Prashant Ugemuge of Midland Sports and Wellness Pvt Ltd presided over. Former Maharashtra Sports Minister Anees Ahmed was special guest on the occasion. Sanjay Singh, President, Victorious Club was prominently present.

Swimming coach Yogesh Khobragade, who was chief organiser of the day-long event, made introductory remarks. Dilip Itankar, Retired Sports Officer, conducted the proceedings while Sandeep Khobragade proposed a vote of thanks.

Anil Pande, Chetan Garge, Amol Raipurkar, Bhushan Kalamlar, Roshan, Kahate, Sukhdeo Dhurve, Deepak Meshram, Kishore Thool, Prathamesh Damle, Lalit Pendam, Chetan Samarit and Subhash Urkude officiated as referees.