Mundle students for State athletics meet

Siddhesh Kshirsagar has been selected in run 100 m and 200 m in the Under -14 boys category. Alhad Raut has also been selected for high jump in the Under -19 boys group. All the players are now going to represent Nagpur division. All the players were guided by sports teacher Pankaj Karpe and Saurabh Dubey. Principal Dr. Padmakar Charmode, supervisor Lakhbir Suri and all teachers appreciated and congratulated all the players and wished them all the best for the future.