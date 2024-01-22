Musale's ton in Taywade School victory

International school by 61 runs in Lokmat Campus Club and IIT Point presents Campus Club Premier League Cricket Championship for boys and girls organised in association with MKH Sancheti Public School and DY Patil Sports Academy, Nagpur on Monday.

In another match, Podar International School, Besa thrashed School of Scholars, Beltarodi by ten wickets.

Batting first Taywade Public School piled up 161 losing just one wicket. Thanks to the opening batter and captain Shreyash Musale who hammered 121 in just 55 balls hitting 17 boundaries and four sixes. Gaurav Sonvane (18) and Nayan Sonare (12) not out were other scorer.

In reply, Essence were restricted to 101 for four in 15 overs. Pratik Mishra tried his best but in vain. He remained unbeaten on 41. Agam Kubde and Soham contributed 16 each. For Taywade, Gaurav Sonvane, Musale and Nayan Sonare took one wicket each. Musale was declared man-of-the-match.

In a low-scoring match, batting first SoS Beltarodi scored 43 for five in 15 overs. Captain Sarthak Mude single-handedly scored 30 hitting six boundaries. For Podar International, Besa Dev Ailawar captured three wickets conceding just two runs.

In reply, Podar chased the target without losing any wicket in 4.3 overs. Avyesh Bhiwapurkar (20, 13b, 2x4, 1x6) and captain Arnav Lunge (22, 14b, 2x4, 1x6) completed the formalities. Dev Ailawar was declared man-of-the-match.

Today's matches

Aspire International School Vs Tip Top Convent at 7.30 am,K.John Public School, Asoli Vs St. Xavier's HighSchool, Hiwari Nagar at 9.30 am; Lalita Public School Vs Rajendra High School, Mahal at 12.30 pm.