NADP signs MoU with SAMVAW Foundation
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 21, 2025 20:15 IST2025-05-21T20:15:02+5:302025-05-21T20:15:02+5:30
This strategic collaboration aims to integrate the principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into educational and training frameworks, with a special focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards. The partnership will facilitate the co-development of training modules, joint workshops, collaborative research, and the creation of e-learning content to promote sustainability literacy across sectors. The MoU was signed virtually on May 20, 2025, marking the beginning of a shared journey to build a more resilient and environmentally conscious India. On this occasion, NADP unveiled the first creative for SDG 1 (No Poverty) from the book Who Wants Roses, published by SAGE. The creative captivated the audience, setting an inspiring tone for the collaboration.