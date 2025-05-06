Nagpur: 65-Year-Old Woman Brutally Murdered in Zero Mile Area, Police Suspect Sexual Assault

Nagpur, Maharashtra (May 6, 2025): A 65-year-old woman was found brutally murdered in the Zero Mile area of Nagpur on Monday morning. Police have registered a case and begun investigation into the incident. According to officials, they received a phone call from a youth around 10.30 a.m. informing them about the incident. A police team rushed to the spot and found the elderly woman with injuries on her face. Her clothes and hair were disheveled, raising suspicion of sexual assault.

Police said the woman was mentally unwell and often wandered in the area asking for alms. A stone stained with blood was found near the body, which is suspected to have been used in the murder.

An FIR for murder has been registered. The police added that confirmation of sexual assault would only be possible after the post-mortem report.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of elderly women in the city. Locals have demanded stricter measures to ensure their protection.