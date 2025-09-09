Nagpur: 8-Year-Old Girl Survives Cobra Bite During Ganesh Aarti After Week-Long Battle

In a dramatic turn of events during Ganesh aarti, an 8-year-old girl was bitten by a cobra hiding beneath a table where the idol had been placed. Thanks to the swift response of snake rescuers and doctors, the child's life was saved after an intense week-long battle at Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The incident occurred on September 1, at Malewada in Umred, when young Arohi Sahare was performing the morning ritual at her home. As she sang the prayers, a cobra which was coiled under the table lunged and bit her on the right foot.

Arohi was rushed to the local Primary Health Centre (PHC), even as snake rescuer Vaibhav Gawande reached the spot and safely captured the four-foot-long venomous snake. However, Arohi's condition deteriorated rapidly. She began frothing at the mouth and soon lost consciousness, prompting doctors to urgently refer her to GMCH.

On the way, the ambulance carrying her broke down. In a desperate bid to save her life, family members flagged down a passing vehicle. The stranger, realising the gravity of the situation, immediately agreed to help and transported the child to the hospital.

Meanwhile, members of the Wildlife Welfare Society, Nagpur, including Nitish Bhandakkar, Sahil Sharanagat, and Lucky Kholode, were alerted and reached GMCH ahead of the patient. With the support of the security force personnel, the team ensured Arohi was admitted directly to the ICU without delay.

Forewarned that the child had suffered a cobra bite, doctors acted instantly, placing her on a ventilator and starting anti-venom treatment. After a week of continuous medical care, on September 8, Arohi finally pulled through and was declared out of danger. 'Sarpamitra' Bhandakkar confirmed that identification of the snake species and timely hospital admission proved crucial in saving her life.