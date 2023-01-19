Nagpur-A men beat Mumbai to reach semis

While Anup top scored for the winners Kislay Rai (14), Siddhesh Kulkarni (8) and Sharvil Bomanwar (7) played pivotal roles. For Mumbai Dileep Harijan (17) played well.

In the other quarterfinal, Nashik outplayed Kolhapur 75-45.

Results (all quarter finals)

MEN: Nagpur-A (Anup Maske 20, Kislay Rai 14, Siddhesh Kilkarni 8, Sharvil Bomanwar 7) bt Mumbai (Dileep Harijan 17) 64-59 (18-15, 6-11, 14-19, 26-14);

Nashik (Aditya Yadav 22) bt Kolhapur (Atish 12) 75-45 (20-10, 15-12, 10-13, 30-10)