Nagpur athletes dominate, Samit, Harshal shine

Nagpur's Samit Tong won the first place in the boys' 3000-meter race, beating all his competitors from Maharashtra. Samit clocked 08. 39 seconds. Yesterday, he had won the first place in the 3000 metres steeplechase race. As expected, Umred's Harshal Joge proved his superiority by clocking 01. 54 seconds in the 800 meters race. He had recently won the gold medal in the 800 meters race, representing Maharashtra in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Patna, Bihar.

After the end of the competition, the players were honoured by president of Maitri Parivar Sanstha Prof. Sanjay Bhende. Divisional director of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Dr. Dhananjay Welukar was present as the chief guest. The programme was presided over by NDAA president Gurudev Nagrale, National medalist Neha Dhabale was present on the stage as the special guest. Representative of Maharashtra State Association Rakesh Save, chairman of Nagpur District Athletics Association Umesh Naidu, chairman of organising committee Shekhar Suryawanshi, technical manager of the competition Dr. Vivekanand Singh and other dignitaries were present on this occasion. NDAA secretary Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi made introductory remarks. Archana Kotetwar conducted the proceedings while Ramchandra Wani proposed a vote of thanks.

On this occasion, Prof. Sanjay Bhende felicitated the national referees of the Athletics Federation of India and the chief technical Officers appointed by the Maharashtra Athletics Association for this competition, Sunil Shivle, Shekhar Khudle, Dr. Jaywant Mane and Raman Mishra with mementos.