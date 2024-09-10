Nagpur Audi Car Accident: Conduct Fair Probe and Nab Guilty, Says Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule to Cops (Watch Video)

A high-end car owned by Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's song Sanket rammed into several vehicles and motorcycles in Ramdaspeth before crashing into another vehicle at Mankapur on Sunday night (September 9).

According to the TOI report, Maharashtra BJP Chief's son was not present at the accident site. Speaking to the media, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said police should take action against those who are found guilty and launch a fair probe.

"That car is in the name of my son. The Police should conduct a fair and complete investigation of this accident, no one should be treated differently," he said. He admitted that the Audi car belonged to his son, Sanket.

"Those who are guilty should be charged and action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any Police system. Justice should be equal to all whether one is related to politics or anyone else," he added.

There was a missing registration number of the Audi car involved in the accident in Nagpur and also the names of the accused in the FIR. The registration plate of the car is under police custody as it was found dismantled under the seat.

According to the police investigation, the car driver was seen in the CCTV footage coming out from the bar at Dharampeth and drove at breakneck speed for 2 kilometres before crashing into the vehicles.

"A speeding luxury car hit two other cars and a two-wheeler in Nagpur last night. In this accident, both cars and the two-wheeler were damaged and the passengers in the car sustained minor injuries," Sitabuldi police said.

The Sitabuldi police have registered a case of rash driving against Arjun Haware, the driver of the car, and Ronit Chintanwar, who was sitting next to him. “The incident happened last night when a car dashed two cars and a bike in front of the Center Point Hotel. No one was injured. Two occupants, identified as Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar have been arrested. Medical Examination has been done,” said police officer Anamika Nirmala Anilrav.

नागपूरमध्ये भाजपच्या एका बड्या नेत्याच्या सुपुत्राने मध्यरात्री मद्यधुंद अवस्थेत चार ते पाच गाड्यांना धडक दिली, त्यानंतर संपूर्ण गृहखातं त्या मुलाला वाचवण्यासाठी व लपवाछपवी करण्यासाठी कामाला लागलं. मग कायदा आणि सुव्यवस्था फक्त सामान्य जनतेला छळण्यासाठीच आहे का? pic.twitter.com/ylN8QfdxdD — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) September 9, 2024

"In Nagpur, the son of a senior BJP leader hit four to five cars in the middle of the night in a drunken state, after which the entire home department went to work to save and hide the boy. So is law and order only to torture the common people?," the Maharashtra Congress posted on X with a purported video of the incident.

"The question has arisen whether the life of the common man has become cheap for the sons of the ruling tycoons and grand coalition leaders. Even when the owner of the car is known, why is he not arrested and prosecuted? The police are also hiding it," Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Spokesperson Atulji Londhe said.