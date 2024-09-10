Nagpur Audi Car Accident: 'Devendra Fadnavis Ineligible To Head Maharashtra Home Department', Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, asserting that Fadnavis was not eligible to head the Maharashtra Home Department. This statement followed an incident the previous day involving a luxury vehicle registered under the name of state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son.

If Devendra Fadnavis, who also hails from Nagpur, fails to lead the home department effectively, then he is not eligible for such a position, the Rajya Sabha member said. "The car is registered in Bawankule's name, yet all the evidence has been removed," Raut claimed.

Speaking to reporters, Raut alleged that evidence in the case had been tampered with and expressed doubts about the fairness of any investigation while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis remains Maharashtra's Home Minister. The incident in question involved an Audi owned by Bawankule's son, Sanket, which collided with several vehicles in the Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur early Monday morning. Following the accident, the driver and another occupant were taken into police custody.

A police official confirmed on Monday that the occupants of the luxury car were returning from a beer bar in the Dharampeth area at the time of the incident. The medical examination will include blood tests to detect alcohol levels.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered. No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," the official said.