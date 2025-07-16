Nagpur: Bank Refuses Rs 22 Lakh Claim Over FIR in Marathi; MNS Launches Strong Protest (VIDEO)

Nagpur, Maharashtra (July 16, 2025): Workers of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) created chaos at a bank in Nagpur after a dispute over the use of Marathi language. The protest erupted at Union Bank of India’s Seminary Hills branch when the bank reportedly refused to process an insurance claim because the FIR was submitted in Marathi.

According to the reports, the issue began after the death of a young man named Yogesh Bopche. His family submitted all required documents to the bank to claim insurance, including the FIR. However, the bank manager allegedly rejected the FIR saying it was in Marathi and could not be accepted for claim processing. The family was denied insurance compensation. Angry with the decision, they contacted local MNS leaders. Hundreds of party workers arrived at the bank and protested.

Bank officials explained to India Today that the insurance company’s headquarters is in Kolkata, where Marathi is not understood. Therefore, it is a routine practice to send Hindi translations of FIRs along with claim forms.

The protest comes amid growing tensions over language in Maharashtra.Recently, an auto-rickshaw driver in Palghar was publicly beaten, allegedly by MNS and Uddhav Sena supporters, for refusing to speak Marathi. A viral video showed the driver arguing he would speak only Hindi.

Earlier, MNS workers vandalised the office of a businessman who had challenged Raj Thackeray’s demand for everyone to speak Marathi. A shopkeeper in Mumbai’s Mira Road was also assaulted for not speaking Marathi.