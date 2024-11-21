Nagpur Blues blank MOIL XI 3-0

In the 32nd minute MOIL XI committed a blunder and the culprit was Yuvraj Dudhang who netted own goal. The MOIL never recovered from the shock. After a change of ends, Rohit Sharma slammed two goals in 49th min and 59th minutes to seal the fate of opponents.

During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Aditya Chandane of Nagpur Blues in the 44th minute.

Meanwhile in the JSW Senior Division Football Tournament Nobel Sports Academy and Gouhar FC played out a goalless draw.