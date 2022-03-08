Nagpur CNG Price: CNG costs Rs 120/kg in Nagpur, highest rate in country

In Nagpur, the rates of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) have reached record high. Today, CNG is available at Rs 120 per kg in Nagpur. In particular, CNG was available at Rs 100 per kg in Nagpur till Sunday. Therefore, the price hike of 20% in a single day has come as a big shock to the common man.

With CNG reaching from Rs 100 per kg directly to Rs 120 per kg, the pockets of CNG-based drivers will be hit hard. Covid lockdown has further worsened the financial budget of the people who are already suffering from inflation.

There are only three CNG pumps in Nagpur, all owned by Romet. In all three places, the price of CNG has reached Rs 120 per kg. The officials of Romat company said that the cost of transporting CNG in Nagpur has increased dramatically.

LNG is brought from Dahej in Gujarat and converted to CNG in Nagpur. Globally, LNG prices have already skyrocketed due to the war situation between Russia and Ukraine. Besides, the cost of bringing LNG from Gujarat to Nagpur has also increased. Therefore, the price of CNG in Nagpur has to be increased from Rs 100 per kg to Rs 120 per kg. The work on laying the gas pipeline to Nagpur is underway and once completed, CNG rates will come down, according to Romat officials.