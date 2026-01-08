Nagpur: Contaminated Pipeline Water Leaves Over 90 Ill in Saoner

Nagpur, Maharashtra (January 8, 2026): Over 90 villagers in Khairi Dhalgaon, Saoner taluka, have fallen ill after contaminated water entered the local distribution system due to a broken main pipeline that has remained unrepaired for 10–15 days. Residents, including children and women, reported symptoms such as stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea. Initially, 10–12 villagers approached private doctors for treatment. As the number of patients increased, the situation caught the attention of ASHA workers and the local health system.

The health department set up a discreet check-up camp in the village. On the first day, 65 patients were identified, followed by 25 more on the second day. Health workers are currently visiting homes, examining residents, and distributing medicines. Several villagers have sought treatment at private hospitals, citing delays in public medical assistance.

Residents have criticised authorities for inaction. Some allege that the matter was downplayed to avoid disrepute to the village. Despite a water filtration plant in Khairi Dhalgaon, it has reportedly been non-functional for three to four years. Villagers also claim that water tanks and pipelines are not cleaned regularly.

Villager Sangeeta Tajne said, “I have been suffering from nausea and vomiting for the past three days. We have not received any help from the gram panchayat or the government. A farmer cannot afford the expenses of a private hospital.”

Chaitaram Pethe said, “There are three patients in my house, and there are also patients in the neighbouring houses. The entire village is affected by the illness.”

The block development officer (BDO) said preliminary investigations indicate the illness spread after sewage water entered homes through the broken pipeline. A gram panchayat member confirmed that muddy water continues to flow from taps in several areas and urged residents to drink only boiled water until Jan. 14.