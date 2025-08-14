Nagpur dist boys win silver

The tournament was organised by Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA) in Pune. Aditya scored the highest 20 points for the winning team Pune while Devesh Patil scored 10 points. Deep Bhandarkar (19), Ram Kadu (9) and Neel Dharghve (8) performed well for Nagpur, but they could not make the team win.

On the other hand, Nagpur girls defeated Nanded in a close match 64-63 (12-15, 18-12, 13-16, 21-20) to finish third. Mihira Dhote (20), Neharika Devghare (10), Pankhudi Bade (9) and Hemlata Dandekar (8) of the winning team performed brilliantly. The winners were felicitated by MSBA President Sandip Joshi.