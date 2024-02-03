Nagpur dist enter semis

Along with Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai and Kolhapur too entered the semis. After playing a barren first half, Md Mustajab Ashraf netted an all-important goal in the 58th minutes.

In another quarterfinal, Pune downed Jalgaon 4-2 thanks to Sumit Bhandare who struck twice in the 45th and 80th minutes. Sumit KAte (38th min) and Saket Kulkarni (55th min) were other scorers. For Jalgaon side Nikhil Sonawante struck in 40 nd minute whereas Pune's Abhishek Jadhav scored the suicidal goal.

Mumbai thrashed Jalna 5-0 to enter the semis. Dipu Neupane netted two goals in the 25th and 41st minutes. He was well supported by Asadul Khan (16th min) Tyson Patel (41 st min) and Dwlight Dabreo (51st min).

Kolhapur blanked Thane 2-0 to enter the semis. Yash Jambale (71st min)and Rohan Naik (77th min) scored one goal each.