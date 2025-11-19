Nagpur dist fencers bring laurels

Players from the Nagpur District Sports Officer’s Office Fencing Training Centre won several medals. Representing the Nagpur division in this prestigious competition Ojas Mozharkar and Mohammad Ali won the gold medal in the Under-19 sabre team event. Sparsh Binkar secured the silver medal in the Under-19 epée team event. Sparsh Binkar and Ridhima Bombate won the bronze Medal in the Under-19 foil team event.

Avani Bankar won the bronze medal in the Under-19 sabre team event. Ojas Mozharkar also won the bronze medal in the Under-19 foil individual event and was selected for the National Championship. Isha Yawari won the gold medal in the Under-17 sabre team event. Parinay Bodad and Arjun Patel won the silver medal in the Under-17 sabre event.

Aashna Chaudhary won the bronze medal in the Under-17 foil individual event and was selected for the National Championship. Ajnother fencer Durva Barai won the bronze Medal in both the Under-14 Sabre Team Event and the Under-14 Sabre Individual Event, and was selected for the National Championship.

All the players dedicated their historic achievements to their school coaches, principals, and parents.

The winning players representing the Nagpur division were felicitated in the presence of Nagpur division deputy sports director Pallavi Dhatark, NMC sports officer Dr. Piyush Ambulkar, Director of Sports Dr. Sambhaji Bhosale, Prasanna Hardas of Kridabharti, general secretary of Maharashtra Olympic Association Sanjay Shete, general secretary, Nagpur Fencing Association Mohammad Shoaib and other dignitaries.