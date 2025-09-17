Nagpur Doctors Remove Razor Blade From 40-Year-Old Patient’s Food Pipe in Rare Surgery

In a remarkable medical feat, the team at Midas Hospital in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, led by senior gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Mukewar, successfully performed a complex endoscopic procedure to remove a razor blade lodged in a patient's esophagus, also known as food pipe, for over two weeks. The 40-year-old male patient, who has a 15-year history of schizophrenia, was admitted with difficulty swallowing (dysphagia) that had persisted for nearly a week.

Upon evaluation, an endoscopy revealed a full-thickness perforation (hole) in the esophagus caused by the ingested foreign object. On March 8th, Dr. Mukewar and the endoscopy team performed a delicate endoscopic procedure, carefully advancing the endoscope into the esophagus to extract the razor blade. The sharp object was successfully removed in its entirety, and the perforation in the esophagus was sealed using a metal stent.

Recognising the complexity of the case, the hospital adopted a multidisciplinary approach, which included a thorough psychiatric evaluation. The patient was diagnosed with delusions of reference and persecution, auditory hallucinations, and psychotic depression. Clinicians concluded that the ingestion of the razor blade was likely a result of auditory hallucinations, rather than an act of suicide.

"This case presented several significant challenges, including the management of a dangerous foreign body and the sensitive psychiatric is-sues involved," said Dr. Saurabh Mukewar. "Thanks to our coordinated team effort, we were able to ensure both the safe removal of the object and comprehensive care for the patient's mental health."

The patient has shown good recovery, is now able to tolerate oral nutrition, and has been discharged in stable condition. He will continue with ongoing medical and psychiatric management to support his recovery.