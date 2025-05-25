Nagpur drub Wardha 10-0

Dhule District Football Association has organised the tournament under the auspices of Western India Football Association at Shirpur's Military High School ground.

Dominating the proceedings right from the word go, Manas Rathod scored two goals for Nagpur. He was ably supported by Jamal, Ayush Gupta, Chinmay Kodape, Arjun Kolhatkar, Abdul Mannan, Reyansh Gandhi, Snehit Yadav and Saish Lanjewar who scored one goal each. Francis David is the coach of team while Sudhir Ransoor is the manger. NDFA president Haresh Vora, secretary Iqbal Kashmiri and Dr Stanley Gregory have congratulated the team members.