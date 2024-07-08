Nagpur eves lose to Pune 1-2 in sFNagpur eves lose in SF, boys QF

In the semi-final, Nagpur had not an encourating start as Shourya Madavi lost to Yutika Chavan 21-14, 20-22, 14-21 in the singles. In the doubles, Nishika Gokhe & Shourya Madavi restored parity defeating Sharau Ranjane & Soyara Shelar 21-15, 23-21. However, in the reverse singles, Nishika Gokhe lost to Sharau Ranjane 23-21, 16-21, 9-21.

Nagpur boys challenge, ended in the quarterfinal as they lost to Nashik 1-2. In the first single, Rutva Sajwan defeated Vishwajeet Thavil 21-9, 21-10. However, in the doubles, Rutva Sajwan & Sparsh Kawale lost to Parth Deore & Parth Lohakre 4-21, 17-21. In the reverse single, Sparsh Kawale lost to Parth Deore 20-22, 9-21. Meanwhile the individual championship started on Monay. the finals will be played on July 12.