Nagpur: Five Arrested for Stealing 330 kg Mangoes from Moving Truck

The love for juicy mangoes can make people do all sorts of things, even putting their own lives on the line as happened at Kalamna the other day. Five desperadoes boarded a moving truck and made away with 330 kgs of mangoes before being nabbed by the Kalamna Police who identified them with the help of CCTV footage from nearby locations. According to information, Nagbhushan Balaiyya Apannashetti (44), a resident of Bomakkal in Karimnagar district of Telangana was driving a truck (TS02 UC 1435) loaded with 32 quintal raw mangoes.

On Monday morning when the truck, bound for Nagpur, got stuck in a traffic jam near Chikhli square the five youth boarded the vehicle and started filling up sacks they had brought with them with the mangoes loaded in the truck. When the truck approached Kalamna, a car driver following the vehicle overtook it and tipped off the driver, Apannashetti. He immediately stopped the truck and jumped down to check on the pilferers. Apannashetti found three youths with loaded sacks trying to escape and when he tried to stop them, they pushed him and ran away. One of the youths threw a big stone at the truck which resulted in its windshield being smashed.

Apannashetti informed the trader, one Nilesh Patel for whom he was bringing the consignment, and also lodged a complaint with Kalamna Police. Taking help of CCTV footage, police arrested the five youths. When the booty was weighed, it was found to be 330 kgs. The police placed the erring sneak thieves including, Narayan alias Naraya Sunil Tandan (22) of Talmale Lay Out, Om Nagar, Ankush alias Lankesh Vilas Chandole (19), of Nageshwar Nagar, Mohammad Akram Rustam Shaikh (21) of Gauri Nagar, Krishnakant alias Ram Sanjay Kale (22) of Pardi, and Shekhar Kalim Sheikh Salim (22) of Mhada Quarter, Chikhli under arrest.