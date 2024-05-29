Nagpur: Fruits and Honey for Bears, Coolers for Leopards, Green Net Covering and Adequate Water for All Animals at Maharajbagh Zoo

Sonu Sharma, Lokmat News Network (Nagpur)

With an uncompromising sun beating down on the city, Maharajbagh authorities too have their hands full. They are giving electrolyte rich and occasionally vitamin mixed water to the animals depending on each animal's needs. While tigers are drinking water mixed with glucose, the diet of all animals is also being closely monitored to ensure that their electrolyte balance is well maintained.

In their natural environment, the animals get most minerals in their regular diet. However, in captive conditions they need to be given food induced with minerals and salts. With temperatures rising, the Maharajbagh authorities are doing all that they can to keep their 250 inmates at the zoo safe and healthy.

While talking to Lokmat Times, veterinary officer at Maharajbagh, Dr. Abhijeet Motghare, said that the zoo authorities have been informed about the special measures to be taken for the proper care of animals. "We have installed coolers for leopards and birds, green nets have been spread on the roof of the cages of monkeys and of other animals," he disclosed, adding that water was being sprinkled twice a day on the grass to keep the surrounding environment cool.

Motghare said plantations had been done in a pre-planned manner to keep the enclosure of herbivores like deers and blue bulls (nilgai) in shade and green nets have also been strategically placed to break the flow of warm air.

Tigers have a specially constructed pond to take a dip when they feel they need to keep themselves cool. All animals are being given food twice a day with tigers getting their regular fare of buffalo beef or chicken. Bears are fed fruits, vegetables and occasionally, honey for they have a sweet tooth, said livestock supervisor Mahesh Pande.

"We also monitor their health everyday and fortunately, none of the animals have shown any sign of fatigue or sickness due to summer till now," Motghare informed.

"To prevent dehydration, glucose and electrolyte dissolved drinking water has been provided to the animals. Bamboo trees are planted in the enclosures and other trees around the zoo keep the area cool", he said. The zoo witnesses huge crowds in the evenings and on weekends when people throng it to see the wild animals and also enjoy the green expanse of the premises.

