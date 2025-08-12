Nagpur Ganeshotsav 2025: NMC Bans Natural Water Immersion, Issues Guidelines for Mandals

Lord Ganesha's devotees in Nagpur can breathe a sigh of relief this Ganeshotsav as there will be no restriction on idol height for either household or community Ganesh idols this year. The state government had already clarified the policy, and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has prepared detailed guidelines. These will be formally announced by NMC commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari at a joint meeting with police officials and Ganesh mandal representatives on Tuesday at 11 am in the Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Reshimbagh.

A circular signed by Chaudhari was issued to department heads on Monday evening. As in previous years, immersion will be strictly prohibited in natural water bodies like Gorewada, Futala, Gandhisagar, Sonegaon, and Sakkardara lakes.

Instead, large artificial tanks are being constructed at Gorewada, Police Line Takli, and Kachchi Visa Bhavan in Lakadganj for big idols, with smaller tanks planned for household idols. Although no separate new guidelines have been issued for Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, the state's August 1 circular mandates that POP idols must be immersed only in artificial tanks and cannot be sold as "clay idols."

The High Court has also banned the use of chemical and non-biodegradable paints. Idol makers are required to register at NMC's zonal offices. The deposit fee, reduced last year from 5,000 to 500, is expected to remain unchanged. NMC is appealing to citizens to opt for clay idols under two feet for home worship.

For Ganesh mandals, an online registration facility is available; 12 mandals registered on Sunday and another 10 on Monday. These numbers will be officially confirmed during Tuesday's meeting. In a major relief to organisers, all key fees have been waived this year too.

This includes the 200 inspection fee, deposits ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 for mandap permissions, and charges from the fire department, garden department, and property tax department for mandaps, even on private plots. The 500 cleanliness fee has also been scrapped.

The joint meeting will also discuss road repairs along procession routes, immersion arrangements, safety measures, and steps to control POP idol usage. Police commissioner Ravinder Singal, NMC com-missioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, and senior officials from both departments will be present to finalise the city's festival preparedness.

Important Guidelines Be Noted

No idol height limit this year for household or community Ganesh idols.

Immersion is banned in natural lakes like Gorewada, Futala, Gandhisagar, Sonegaon, and Sakkardara etc.

Large artificial tanks ready at Gorewada, Police Line Takli, and Kachchi Visa Bhavan; 415 smaller tanks planned across the city.

POP idols must be immersed in artificial tanks; sale as "clay idols" banned; chemical paints prohibited.

All major fees waived for Ganesh mandals, including inspection, deposits, and cleanliness charges.

Meet today to finalise safety, immersion arrangements.