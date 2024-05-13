Nagpur girl Raveena to play in SA cricket league

Wicketkeeper batter Raveena Singh who has represented Vidarbha in couple of T-20 matches is now getting foreign exposure as she is participating in South Africa's prestigious Diadora Jozi Cup beginning on Sunday.

She will be representing 'Soweto Pioneers' who are the winners of last season's Diadora Jozi Cup Women Premier League. Total five teams will be vying for the top honours. The final of the tournament will be played at iconic Wanderers.

Speaking with Lokmat Times from South Africa Raveena, who is the only Indian woman cricketer who is participating in this league said, " For the first time I am getting foreign exposure. Through one of my friends, I came to know that the team was in search of a wicketkeeper. They asked me to sent some my cricket videos. They liked my style of playing and invited me to play for Soweto Pioneers. I accepted the invitation and will now play the first match on Sunday against Renegades".

Raveena has completed her engineering from Cummins Women College said, " Cricket is my priority and I am ready to face challenges. I have played two T-20 matches for Vidarbha in 2021-22 and since them waiting for the opportunity. This foreign exposure will certainly help me in the forthcoming season", she said.

The community-based competition includes over 20 clubs spanning 10 age group categories and over 110 participating teams from U11 right through to over 40’s. The brainchild of Lions Cricket, the Diadora Jozi Cup was developed to foster club cricket which ultimately serves as a continuation of the pipeline feeder system.