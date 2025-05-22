Nagpur girls enter semis
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 22, 2025 18:20 IST2025-05-22T18:20:02+5:302025-05-22T18:20:02+5:30
In the 33rd minute, Sanvi Kotangle gave 1-0 lead to Nagpur. Satara players tried their best to level the ...
In the 33rd minute, Sanvi Kotangle gave 1-0 lead to Nagpur. Satara players tried their best to level the score but in vain. In the semifinal Nagpur will take on Mumbai.
Meanwhile due to heavy rain and wet ground tomorrow's matches have been postponed and the same will be played on May 24 at the same time and the same venue. Rest all the fixture will be as it is.Open in app