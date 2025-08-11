Nagpur: Helpless Man Ties Wife’s Dead Body to Bike to Take Hometown After Accident; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video has emerged from Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday, concerning netizens and shows the lack of emergency services in the state. A video shows a man carrying his wife's dead body on his motorcycle after she died in a road accident. According to reports, he was transporting his dead wife's body to his hometown after not receiving any help from others.

The incident was reported on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway at around 12 pm near the Morfata area under the Deolapar police jurisdiction, according to the News18 report. The deceased woman, identified as Gyarsi Amit Yadav, died on the spot after a speeding truck hit her on the highway.

The accident occurred on Saturday, August 9, the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival, when Yadav and his wife were travelling by motorcycle from Lonara to Karanpur via Deolapar.

Amit Yadav, the woman's husband, has not received any help from the passerby after repeated pleas for assistance, which were ignored. Helpless, Yadav decided to transport the body on his bike. He tied the body to his two-wheeler and carried it back to their native village in Madhya Pradesh.

The disturbing video of Amit transporting his wife's body to his motorcycle learned to be shot by a passenger from the car, which has gone viral. Several people later tried to stop him to question, after seeing the disturbing scenes, fearing confrontation he refused to stop o the way.

According to the report, highway police tried to stop Yadav, but he continued riding. He was eventually stopped some distance ahead. The police took custody of the woman’s body and sent it for postmortem to Nagpur’s Mayo Hospital.