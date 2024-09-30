Nagpur Hit and Run: Father, Son Among Three Killed After Being Hit by Car on Nagpur-Chhindwara Highway

A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred on the Nagpur-Chhindwara highway within the jurisdiction of Kelwad police station. A speeding car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the immediate deaths of a father and son, and later, a third person succumbed to injuries during treatment. The accident took place at noon on Monday near Bhagimahari village on the Saoner-Pandhurna road in rural Nagpur.

The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Parsaram Sirsam, 38, and his son Lalit Shivaji Sirsam, 10, both residents of Vallivagh, Katol taluka, and Anil Ramesh Iwnati, 27, from Parsodi, Narkhed. Local residents rushed to the scene immediately after the accident.

Shivaji Sirsam, along with his son Lalit and friend Anil Iwanate, was traveling by motorcycle towards Savner when a speeding car struck them near Bhagimahari village. All three were critically injured. Passersby and villagers quickly came to their help.

The car driver fled the scene without assisting the victims. Local residents informed the Kelvad police, who arrived at the scene within minutes. The injured were transported to a government hospital by ambulance. However, Shivaji and Lalit were declared dead on arrival, and Anil died during treatment.

In a separate incident on Wardha Road in Nagpur, a speeding truck collided with a container, resulting in the death of a seriously injured person during treatment. The accident occurred around 4 a.m. on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ramlal Gopilal Chavan, 57. Local police arrived at the scene and registered a case against the truck driver.