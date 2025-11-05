Nagpur karatekas bring laurels

The karatekas won total 26 medals in the kata and kumite events including 15 gold. The players attribute the credit of their success to head coach Rahul Yadav.

The gold medal winners include Kadambari Ambilkar, Akshara Hegde, Riddhi Jiddewar, Kaustubh, Meghna Patil, Nidhi Goud, Tanush Dwivedi and Shourya. The silvere medal winners include Kshitij, Vaishnavi, Vanshdeep and Anushka Chourasia. Those who won bronze medals include Vaishnavi, Shourya, Kshitij, Manthan, Vanshdeep and Anushka.