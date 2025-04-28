Nagpur, Kolhapur set up title clash

Kolhapur defeated Mumbai 2-1 to enter the final. Thanks to Darshan Patil who scored all two goals for Kolhapur in the 45 3rd minute and 83rd minutes. For Mumbai side, Kamlesh Nadar scored the goal in the fifth minute. On Tuesday the final match will be played at 6.30 pm. Prior to that the third place match will be played at 7.30 am.