Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Carrying 272 Passengers Onboard Returns After Bird Hit

An IndiGo flight 6E812 from Nagpur to Kolkata returned safely to Nagpur Airport after a suspected bird strike in mid-air. The plane carrying 272 passengers was forced to make a precautionary landing on Monday, September 1. "We are trying to analyse what has happened. More details awaited," said Abid Ruhi, Senior Airport Director, Nagpur Airport, Maharashtra.

Prominent personalities, including Suhdakar Kohle, Shekhar Bhoyar, and Nitin Kumbhalkar, were on board the Nagpur-Kolkata flight. However, all passengers onboard were safe, and no injuries were reported. Airport authorities and IndiGo officials are currently reviewing the situation. Further details are awaited.

There has been a suspected bird strike on IndiGo's 6E812 Nagpur-Kolkata flight. We are trying to analyse what has happened. More details awaited: Abid Ruhi, Senior Airport Director, Nagpur Airport, Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

The front part of the plane suffered damage due to a bird strike. The nose of the flight was damaged in the photo shared by News18 in its report.

Meanwhile on Monday, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight from Pune made a mid-air turnback to the originating airport due to technical glitch and landed under the full emergency conditions. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, SpiceJet said in a statement.